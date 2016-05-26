I could fill this entire issue with titles of classic BBC films, radio shows and TV programmes. So could you, dear reader. That’s the point. It’s a part of us. I’m not an employee of the BBC (well, except occasionally), so I don’t need to be their cheer- leader. Whether you like it or not, the record speaks for itself. Take a moment to consider what our cultural landscape would look like without the following: The Goons, Hancock’s Half Hour, Monty Python, The Two Ronnies, Not the Nine o’Clock News, Fawlty Towers, Yes Minister, The Young Ones, Blackadder, Only Fools and Horses, French and Saunders, Alan Partridge, The Thick of It, Outnumbered... (Modesty prevents me from mentioning The Office. So I won’t.) That’s a very short list of comedies. We could name scores of others that we love.

What about The Archers, Doctor Who, Question Time, Top of the Pops, Peaky Blinders, Match of the Day, I, Claudus, Life on Earth, Bake Off, Luther, EastEnders, QI, Civilisation, London Spy etc etc. (Modesty prevents me from mentioning Sherlock. So I won’t.) Again, this is a tiny list of programmes of various genres that we love and have loved seemingly forever.

I didn’t want to make this piece a list of lists, but good heavens it’s hard not to use them to illustrate just how ubiquitous the BBC is in British cultural life.

Why on earth anyone would want to mess with it is honestly beyond me. I’ve met [Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport] John Whittingdale, and he’s obviously an intelligent man who claims to have a fondness for the Beeb. I would respectfully ask that he listen to the people who actually make programmes. He might not like all of their work, but they do generally know what they’re talking about.

We as a nation, and frankly our Government, should be singing the corporation’s praises from the rooftops, not embarking on a “major overhaul”. The BBC is the envy of the world. Along with the Beatles and the Queen, it’s one of the things that the rest of the world immediately identifies with the UK. The breadth of its programming alone is staggering. The fact that the quality of that programming is usually excellent and sometimes world- beating becomes crystal clear as soon as you turn on the television or radio anywhere else in the world.

We know from countless poems, love songs and frankly, life experience, that we often don’t know how lucky we are until that luck leaves us, maybe never to return. Let’s be smarter, and more vigilant, than that when it comes to the BBC. All together now, “Don’t it always seem to go...”