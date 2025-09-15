Martin Freeman (Sherlock) stars as Detective Steve Fulcher, the real-life police officer who went to great lengths in order to get justice to prevail, while Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) appears as Sian’s mother, Elaine Pickford.

Alongside Freeman and Finneran, the drama also stars Imelda Staunton, Joe Absolom, Daniel Betts and Charlie Cooper.

A Confession is leaving Netflix on 30th September 2025, but is still available on ITVX, where it looks set to remain for the foreseeable.

Liam O'Callaghan previously opened up to RadioTimes.com about how he worked with writer Jeff Pope to tell the story of his sister Sian's disappearance and murder.

He said: "As soon as we'd seen what Jeff had produced, we were happy with what was produced. It shows Sian as a person, it doesn't focus on Sian's life being taken."

He added: "Which was important, for us. Because we didn't really want that to be a focus, we didn't want to have to envisage that or see it played out. So the fact that it steers away from that and just shows Sian as a person, and then also tackles Steven Fulcher and his actions – it's a good piece of work."

A Confession is available to stream now on Netflix until 30th September.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.