Martin Freeman's acclaimed crime drama with Downton Abbey star is leaving Netflix very soon
The show was added to the streamer last October.
ITV crime drama A Confession is leaving Netflix very soon, meaning viewers have only a matter of weeks left to watch it on the streamer.
The six-part series, which was released in 2019 and is written by Jeff Pope, is based on the real-life murder of Sian O'Callaghan, who went missing in 2011 after a night out.
Martin Freeman (Sherlock) stars as Detective Steve Fulcher, the real-life police officer who went to great lengths in order to get justice to prevail, while Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) appears as Sian’s mother, Elaine Pickford.
Alongside Freeman and Finneran, the drama also stars Imelda Staunton, Joe Absolom, Daniel Betts and Charlie Cooper.
A Confession is leaving Netflix on 30th September 2025, but is still available on ITVX, where it looks set to remain for the foreseeable.
Liam O'Callaghan previously opened up to RadioTimes.com about how he worked with writer Jeff Pope to tell the story of his sister Sian's disappearance and murder.
He said: "As soon as we'd seen what Jeff had produced, we were happy with what was produced. It shows Sian as a person, it doesn't focus on Sian's life being taken."
He added: "Which was important, for us. Because we didn't really want that to be a focus, we didn't want to have to envisage that or see it played out. So the fact that it steers away from that and just shows Sian as a person, and then also tackles Steven Fulcher and his actions – it's a good piece of work."
Read more:
- The Night Agent favourite confirms they're not returning for season 3
- Coldwater's Indira Varma on dangerous masculinity of thriller's leading men
- Yellowstone icon Kevin Costner opens up on moving on from projects which are "no longer interesting" to him – and new documentary series
- Beyond Paradise season 4 confirmed to see return of a beloved character from early episodes
A Confession is available to stream now on Netflix until 30th September. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.