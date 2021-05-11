Mare of Easttown release schedule – when is the next episode out?

BBC One’s Line of Duty may have finished, but at least we’ve still got Sky Atlantic’s Mare of Easttown – the gripping crime drama starring Kate Winslet as a hardened detective with a crumbling personal life.

We’re over halfway through the series now, and hopefully closer to finding out what happened to poor Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), the young teen mum found murdered out by Creedham Creek. And we’re starting to form our own theories about who the Easttown killer could be.

Set in a small Pennsylvanian town, the series focuses on Mare Sheehan (Winslet), the lead detective on Erin’s case, who has spent a year trying to find a missing local girl. She juggles work with raising her grandson, following the death of her son, and coming to terms with her ex-husband’s upcoming nuptials.

With just three episodes to go, here’s when you can expect the remaining instalments of Mare of Easttown to hit our screens.

When is episode 5 of Mare of Easttown?

The fifth episode of Mare of Easttown airs on Monday 17th May at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

If you want to watch the episode as soon as it comes out, you can tune in to Sky Atlantic at 3am on Monday morning to catch it as it airs in the US.

How many episodes are there of Mare of Easttown?

There are seven episodes of Mare of Easttown in total, with just three more to go. Here’s when they will be airing on Sky Atlantic:

Episode 5: Illusions – Monday 17th May, 9pm, Sky Atlantic

Episode 6: Sore Must Be the Storm – Monday 24th May, 9pm, Sky Atlantic

Episode 7: Sacrament – Monday 31st May, 9pm, Sky Atlantic

When is the Mare of Easttown finale?

The last episode of Sky Atlantic’s Mare of Easttown airs in the UK on Monday 31st May at 9pm – however, if you’re a night owl or just a superfan, you can watch the episode as it airs in the US at 3am BST.

Mare of Easttown episode 4 recap

**Warning – spoilers ahead for Mare of Easttown episode 4**

In the fourth episode of Mare of Easttown, we pick up after Mare has been suspended by Chief Carter for planting confiscated drugs in the car belonging to Carrie – the mother of Mare’s grandson Drew – to stop her from gaining custody of him.

Mare begins attending compulsory therapy sessions, but attends unofficial meets with Zabel to consult on Erin’s murder case. The police get DJ’s paternity test results, confirming that neither Dylan nor Frank are his father. Meanwhile, local girl Missy goes missing while working as an escort.

HBO

Erin’s friend Jess tells Mare and Zabel that Erin had a secret account on the same escort website that Missy was using, but never met up with any clients, and also reveals that Erin had a secret drawer in her dresser, in which Mare finds a heart-shaped necklace.

Zabel finds out that Deacon Mark’s transfer from his previous parish came about after his colleagues suspected he was behaving inappropriately with an underaged girl and Zabel goes to speak to him, but he’s uncooperative. As for Mare’s romantic life, she’s asked on dates by both Zabel and Richard on the same night and struggles to decide which of them to choose.

Carrie is granted full custody of Drew, however this is short-lived as he gets homesick and she decides to return him to Mare. In a flashback, we learn that when Kevin was alive he and Carrie once violently robbed Mare for drug money.

After accepting a date with cool DJ Anne in the last episode, Siobhan decides to break up with her stoner girlfriend Becca. Becca drops by her house to win her back, but accidentally knocks over Helen, who ends up in hospital.

Katie’s mother, Dawn receives a call from someone asking for $5000 to reveal where Katie is being kept, but the caller turns out to be drug addict Freddie. Dawn decides to cover for him when his sister Beth finds out.

However, in a major cliffhanger, we learn that Katie is in fact alive and has been kept captive in a soundproof room, where a living Missy becomes the latest victim to join her.