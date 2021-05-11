Where is Mare of Easttown based? Filming locations for Kate Winslet drama

The highlight of Monday night viewing at the moment has to be Mare of Easttown – Sky Atlantic’s drama starring Kate Winslet as a small-town detective trying to solve the murder of a local teen – and it’s not just the story that’s captivated viewers.

Advertisement

Based in the small Pennsylvania suburb that is Easttown, the seven-parter follows the titular Mare (Winslet) as she hunts for the Easttown killer whilst fighting for custody of her grandson.

With the Mare of Easttown cast including the likes of Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Angourie Rice and John Douglas Thompson, we’ve seen Mare and her team search through woodland areas and arrest suspects in residential suburbs – but where is Easttown based and where are these scenes filmed?

Here’s everything you need to know about the locations seen in Mare of Easttown.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Easttown a real place?

HBO

For those wondering where Easttown is and whether you can visit Mare’s small Pennsylvania suburb, the good news is that it does exist!

The drama is set in a fictionalised version of Easttown Township and while in the show, Easttown is found in Delaware County, the real-life place is located in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Easttown Township is located right next to Berwyn, Pennsylvania, which is where the show’s creator Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back, Our Friend) grew up.

Similar to the dramatised version seen in Mare of Easttown, Easttown Township is a small village with a population of just over 10,000 according to the 2010 census.

Where is Mare of Easttown filmed?

HBO

While Mare of Easttown is set in a fictionalised version of Chester County’s Easttown Township, the Sky Atlantic drama wasn’t actually filmed there.

The series was filmed in and around Northwest Philadelphia, with production taking place in Delaware County suburban spots such as Wissahickon Valley Park, Roxborough and Boothwyn in 2019.

An old train station in Coatesville was used as Easttown’s police station, while Mare’s house is actually located in Wallingford.

Kate Winslet decided to adopt the Delco (Delaware County) accent in the role of Mare, telling The Philadelphia Inquirer: “I’m an actor who doesn’t like to get things wrong.”

Advertisement

“I think it was a challenge she wanted to nail,” Ingelsby added.