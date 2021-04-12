Mare of Easttown UK release date: Why you should watch Kate Winslet’s new Sky Atlantic drama

Kate Winslet is returning to TV dramas for the first time in 10 years with Mare of Easttown – a brand new detective thriller from Out of the Furnace writer Brad Ingelsby.

The seven-parter, which will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic from 19th April, stars Winslet as a small town detective struggling to balance her crumbling family life with her stressful career who must investigate a local murder that has shaken her tight-knit community.

With the likes of Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce and Angourie Rice appearing in the series, Mare of Easttown is a star-studded crime drama you won’t want to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mare of Easttown.

Mare of Easttown UK release date

The series will air weekly, exclusively on Sky Atlantic, from Monday 19th April.

Mare of Easttown plot

HBO

Mare of Easttown stars Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective tasked with solving a local murder whilst dealing with her disintegrating personal life.

Still considered a hero by the town for winning her high school state basketball championship 25 years prior, Mare’s work as a police officer is somewhat overlooked, with the case of a missing girl hanging over both her career as well as her relationships with friends and family. But when a dead body is found in the local creek, Mare must work with a country detective, played by Evan Peters, to solve this sinister murder case.

Created by The Way Back writer Brad Ingelsby, this seven-part crime drama examines the darker side of close-knit communities and “how family and past tragedies can define our present”, Sky teases.

Make sure to check out RadioTimes.com‘s five-star Mare of Easttown review, which describes the show as “high end telly at its best”.

Mare of Easttown cast

HBO

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet (Titanic, Revolutionary Road) stars as the titular Mare Sheehan, while Watchmen’s Jean Smart plays her mother Helen and The Nice Guys’s Angourie Rice plays Mare’s teenage daughter Siobhan.

WandaVision‘s Evan Peters plays county detective Colin Zabel, The Hurt Locker’s Guy Pearce plays local creative writing professor Richard Ryan, Vice’s Cailee Spaeny plays Erin McMenamin, an isolated teen living with her volatile father, and The Office’s David Denman plays Mare’s ex-husband Frank.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Michael Claytons John Douglas Thompson (Mare’s boss Chief Carter), Seven Seconds’ Patrick Murney (Erin’s father Kenny), Ammonite’s James McArdle (Deacon Mark Burton), 13 Reasons Why’s Sofie Bacon (Drew’s mother Carrie Layden), This Morning’s Joe Tipett (Lori’s husband John Ross) and The Wire’s Neal Huff (Mare’s cousin Father Dan Hastings).

Mare of Easttown trailer

Sky released a trailer for Mare of Easttown at the beginning of April, giving viewers a first-look at Kate Winslet as troubled detective Mare.

Mare of Easttown airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic from Monday 19th April.