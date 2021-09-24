Manhunt’s real-life Colin Sutton “talking about” another case for series 3

Real-life detective Colin Sutton, who was portrayed by Martin Clunes in ITV’s Manhunt, has revealed that he’s currently “talking about” the possibility of making a third series.

Speaking during a Q&A for the detective drama’s second series, which aired over the course of this week, the former DCI said that there “might be” other cases of his that could be dramatised when asked about series three.

“After we did the first one, I wasn’t sure about this one. We’re thinking about it and we’re talking about it and we have to say there’s a possibility, I think.”

Ed Whitmore, who wrote both the first and second series of Manhunt, based on Sutton’s memoirs, said he would “100 per cent” be up for writing a third series.

“Absolutely. As Colin says, we are talking about that right now, about that possibility.”

Manhunt’s second series saw Clunes reprise the role of London Met detective Colin Sutton as he investigated the crimes of a south east London serial rapist whose 17 year reign of terror affected the lives of thousands of elderly people.

Series one followed Sutton as he caught serial killer Levi Bellfield, who was responsible for the murders of Amelie Delagrange, Marsha McDonnell and Milly Downer in the early 2000’s.

Whitmore, who has also written for Silent Witness, Safe House and Strike, also said during the Q&A that reading the victim accounts whilst writing series two was a “very distressing” experience.

“When you read victim account after victim account and, at a certain point, you just have to put it down because the terrible thing is that so many lives of these elderly victims ended in the most awful circumstances.”

