Comedian Jack Whitehall has turned to the dark side for his latest work, Prime Video's Malice, in which he plays a man hellbent on revenge.

His character, Adam, despises wealthy venture capitalist Jamie Tanner, played by David Duchovny, with every fibre of his being – spending his every waking moment vying to destroy him.

After holidaying with the Tanners in Greece, where he masquerades as a tutor-cum-'manny' for friends of theirs, he manoeuvres his way into Jamie's home – where he really takes it up a gear, with shocking consequences.

"It was a big departure [from what I'm known for], and definitely the most challenging role that I've ever taken on, but one that I was very excited to do," Whitehall told RadioTimes.com.

"And it was the good kind of nerves, turning up to work each day and feeling really challenged and at times, slightly out of my depth, but I had a great creative team around me to help me grow in confidence as we filmed it.

"I really enjoyed and relished the challenge of doing a completely different part."

As well as a compelling plot and top-tier performances from a cast featuring other recognisable faces, plus some you might not be familiar with, Malice boasts an eclectic soundtrack featuring a wealth of fresh talent alongside some classic old-timers.

For a full rundown of the show's tracklist, read on.

Malice soundtrack

Episode 1

  • Sweet Thing - Mick Jagger
  • Peace Frog - The Doors
  • I Love You - Spacemen 3
  • Tired of Being Alone - Al Green
  • Eat Your Young - Hozier
  • Cheerleader - Ashnikko

Episode 2

  • Roller Coaster - Balthazar
  • Dance Me To The End Of Love - Leonard Cohen
  • Awed By The Beauty (Third Mode) [Greek Version] - Unfading Rose
  • Ikariotiko (I Agapi Mou Stin Ikaria) - Giannis Parios
  • Ela Na Pame S' Ena Meros - Giannis Parios
  • Erotas Archanggelos - Dimitris Mitropanos
  • Voodoo In My Blood - Massive Attack & Young Fathers

Episode 3

  • The Look - Metronomy
  • Mannequin Man - Panic Shack
  • Sweet Dynamite - Claudja Barry, Todd Terje
  • We Can Move - Free Youth
  • Cave Hermit - JoeLY
  • Supernature - Cerrone
  • Dragostea Din Tei - O-Zone
  • Love Raptor - JoeLY
  • Don't Bring Me Down - Electric Light Orchestra

Episode 4

  • Everybody's Gotta Live - Love
  • Just Cool - Obongjayar
  • Walk In My Shadow - Joe Bonamassa

Episode 5

  • Does The Swallow Dream Of Flying - Cosmo Sheldrake, HOWL
  • Blush - Miller Blue

Episode 6

  • My Love For You - ESG
  • Hallelujah - Jeff Buckley

