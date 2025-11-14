❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Malice cast: Who stars in Prime Video Jack Whitehall thriller?
Everything you need to know about the major players and where you've seen the cast before.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Friday, 14 November 2025 at 8:00 am
Authors
Abby RobinsonDrama Editor
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad