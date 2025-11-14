In Prime Video thriller Malice, revenge is a dish best served cold.

Jack Whitehall stars as Adam, a "charismatic tutor" who worms his way into the lives of the wealthy Tanner family while they're on holiday – and then into their fancy west London home.

But Adam isn't there to help the kids pass their exams, make omelettes and pick up the youngest from football practice – although he does all of those things, and extremely well. He hates patriarch Jamie Tanner and wants to raze his life to the ground.

"With his world collapsing around him, Jamie starts to realise that Adam may be responsible for all their recent disasters – but is it too late to save his family?" reads the official synopsis.

"In this revenge thriller that proves the past never stays buried, one question remains: how do you protect your family from the enemy within."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of its release, Whitehall described the character of Adam as "definitely the most challenging role" he's ever taken on.

"But one that I was very excited to do," he added. "It was the good kind of nerves, turning up to work each day and feeling really challenged and, at times, slightly out of my depth.

"But I had a great creative team around me to help me grow in confidence as we filmed it. I'm probably already quite needy as a performer and as an actor, and like to have feedback and conversations with the director and the showrunner, and they were very patient with me and helpful.

"So I really enjoyed it and relished the challenge of doing something completely different."

Alongside Whitehall, several recognisable faces feature in the cast, plus some you might not recognise.

Read on for a rundown of the major and minor players.

Malice cast

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Jack Whitehall plays Adam Healey

Jack Whitehall as Adam in Malice. Prime Video

Who is Adam Healey? He becomes a tutor-cum-'manny' for the wealthy Tanner family in a bid to destroy its patriarch Jamie, who he hates. "He presents as charming, witty, affable. But – look closer – and there’s something behind his eyes... Adam is an intellectual who uses his charm and charisma to mask his malevolence."

What else has Jack Whitehall been in? Aside from his stand-up, you might have watched him in Bad Education, Fresh Meat and Travels with My Father.

David Duchovny plays Jamie Tanner

Jamie Tanner played by David Duchovny.

Who is Jamie Tanner? A wealthy self-made venture capitalist and alpha male-type. He often puts work before his family. Jamie is described as "extremely competitive," and someone who will "throw his toys out the pram if he can’t get a table at his restaurant of choice".

What else has David Duchovny been in? He's best known for The X-Files and Californication.

Carice van Houten plays Nat Tanner

Nat Tanner played by Carice Van Houten and Adam played by Jack Whitehall. Prime Video

Who is Nat Tanner? Nat, a former model who is now the COO of her own fashion line, is married to Jamie. "She knows what she wants and how to get it," reads her character description. "She has a strong maternal instinct and does love her husband, despite being increasingly irritated by him."

What else has Carice van Houten been in? Her credits include Game of Thrones, Black Book, Instinct and Temple.

Christine Adams plays Jules and Raza Jaffrey plays Damien

Carice van Houten, Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny, Raza Jaffrey and Christine Adams in Malice. Prime Video Prime Video

Who is Jules? Nat's friend from university in Paris. "She is smart, reliable, and conscientious, but has always had to work harder for things that seem to come so easy for Nat," reads the character description.

What else has Christine Adams been in? She has appeared in Black Lightning, Agents of SHIELD, The Mentalist and TRON: Legacy.

Who is Damien? Jules' husband. "He appears to have no sense of ambition or competition within him," and is a "kind, thoughtful, loyal man who feels very lucky to be married to Jules."

What else has Raza Jaffrey been in? His CV includes Homeland, Spooks, Code Black and Lost in Space.

Additional Malice cast includes:

Harry Gilby (Tolkien, The Last Kingdom and Becoming Elizabeth) plays Kit - Jamie and Nat's teenage son. " Kit is going through a difficult phase where he feels like everyone is against him – particularly his father," reads the character description.

- Jamie and Nat's teenage son. Kit is going through a difficult phase where he feels like everyone is against him – particularly his father," reads the character description. Teddie Allen (MobLand) plays April - Nat and Jamie's "intelligent, independent" teenage daughter. She's "permanently embarrassed and combative with her father."

Nat and Jamie's "intelligent, independent" teenage daughter. She's "permanently embarrassed and combative with her father." Phoenix Laroche (The Royal Nanny) plays Dexter - Nat and Jamie's young son. He's described as "sweet, bright and sensitive."

Nat and Jamie's young son. He's described as "sweet, bright and sensitive." Phoenix Jackson Mendoza (Dive Club) plays Jodie - the Tanners' former nanny.

- the Tanners' former nanny. Rianna Kellman plays Harper and Jade Khan plays Milly - Jules and Damien's daughters

- Jules and Damien's daughters Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders, Edge of Tomorrow) plays Sophie - Adam's sister.

- Adam's sister. Akiya Henry (Protection) plays Jo Bakersfield - Adam's COO and head of HR.

- Adam's COO and head of HR. Elliot Levey (Bookish) as Austin Samuels - an FT journalist.

