When is Lupin Part 2 released on Netflix? All the latest updates

Move over, The Queen’s Gambit, there’s a new genius character scaling the Netflix charts: Assane Diop, of the hit French crime drama Lupin.

The series has cracked the streamer’s top 10 list in both the UK and the US, with fans of the gentleman burglar on both sides of the Atlantic.

Constantly underestimated and overlooked, Assane (played by Omar Sy) is a master gentleman thief with a skill set honed from reading the Arsène Lupin books, about an iconic French literary character whose audacious heists Assane faithfully recreates. The series is even subtitled “In the Shadow of Arsène”.

And for viewers in lockdown, the series also proves a much-needed dose of escapism, with the opening episode taking place at the Louvre and across Paris.

The first five episodes aired earlier this year, with a second part already commissioned and confirmed in the credits of the season one finale – and fans won’t have long to wait, after Netflix confirmed that Lupin would return in summer 2021.

Read on for everything you need to know about Lupin Part Two.

When is Lupin Part 2 on TV?

It was announced in January that Lupin Part Two will air on Netflix this summer (2021). We’ll keep this page updated when we know more.

🇫🇷 BREAKING 🇫🇷… Lupin will return for Part 2 (deux) soon. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 28, 2021

The five new episodes are directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at second sight).

Lupin Part One aired on Friday 8th January 2021. It’s not yet known whether parts one and two were filmed back-to-back.

What is Lupin Part 2 about?

The French-language series follows central character Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a Parisian janitor who, as a child, was gifted a book about the French literary character Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief.

Inspired by Lupin, Assane has since mastered the arts of disguise and sleight of hand, and orchestrates hugely ambitious heists with one, true aim: revenge for his father, who died by suicide in prison after being falsely accused of theft by the wealthy Pellegrini family.

“Lupin was a keen observer of society and we wanted Assane to be the same,” Sy told The New York Times. “He doesn’t need much to disguise himself: He joins the type of people who don’t get noticed, and he disappears.”

When we last saw Assane, he was desperately looking for his young Raoul (Etan Simon), abducted by the Pellegrini family. And to make matters more complicated, Assane has a detective on his tail.

At the end of the season finale, the screen read: “It’s Official: Part 2 is Coming Soon.”

Who stars in Lupin?

Lupin Part One starred Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World) as Assane, the Parisian gentleman thief who draws inspiration from the Arsène Lupin books.

Meanwhile Vincent Londez (Public Enemy, Into the Night) plays Captain Romain Laugier. Other cast members include Ludivine Sagnier (The Young Pope), Clotilde Hesme (Regular Lovers), Nicole Garcia (Families), Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, Fargass Assandé and Shirine Boutella.

Lupin season one arrived on Netflix on Friday 8th January 2020.