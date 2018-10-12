Right, deep breaths. Here we go.

Steve Arnott might actually be dead. THE Steve Arnott, who’s been at the heart of the corrupt cop drama from the beginning, was badly beaten and left motionless after being pushed down a flight of stairs by the mysterious balaclava man.

And the loss of Martin Compston’s character was too much for some fans to contemplate…

However, many are still hoping that our hero pulled through. This is ruddy Steve Arnott, after all…

But there is a silver lining to this crumpled-Steve-Arnott-shaped cloud: it makes for mesmerising drama. Bring on episode four!

OMFG another superb cliffhanger in #LineofDuty ?? Roll on next Sunday! — AM 5-1 ?? (@annemarie6377) April 10, 2017

Advertisement

This article was originally published 0n 10 April 2017