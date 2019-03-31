The BBC has released the first 90 seconds of Line of Duty series five – and it will whet your whistle for another AC-12 investigation into bent coppers.

It's the kind of typically gripping cold open we've seen in each of the series, featuring a police operation going off the rails. In this instance, a convoy is interrupted when the leading officer pulls over to help a mother who has been in a car crash and is attempting to rescue her baby from a burning vehicle.

It is revealed in the dying seconds that all is not as it seems...

Yep, it's the balaclava gang again – and they'll likely be featuring quite a bit throughout the season, under apparent boss John Corbett (Stephen Graham), who Martin Compston has called "the most dangerous" Line of Duty villain yet.

We're sure it's nothing Steve Arnott (Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) can't handle...

Line of Duty series 5 begins on Sunday 31st March 2019

