Replying to Mercurio's message, star Vicky McClure said that it was "time to start learning some lines" and that the writer had "upped the game once again".

The news comes after BBC1 released the full trailer for Mercurio’s other upcoming drama, Bodyguard, which stars former Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes.

We don’t know an awful lot else about Line of Duty series five, except that Martin Compston teased that the script is “immense” and Mercurio said the new episodes feel like “very fresh territory”.

Very exciting indeed.

This article was originally published on 7 August 2018