Now Martin Compston – who plays Steve Arnott – has added to the hype surrounding the BBC drama by tweeting that fans have an “immense” storyline to look forward to, after he met up with Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio.

“Immense” is Mercurio’s forté – what with wild shoot-outs, desperate escape attempts, and tense and twisting police interviews marking every series of Line of Duty.

But Compston’s right, series five is a “long way out” and might not even arrive until spring 2019.

There will, however, be a sixth series too. So our journey with AC-12 is far from over.