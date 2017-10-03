Liar viewers left feeling "sick" after shock twist
The ITV drama took an even darker twist as Andrew Earlham attacked DI Vanessa Harmon
Viewers were left feeling "sick" during the latest episode of Liar, when it was revealed that Andrew Earlham was a serial rapist – and Laura Nielson was not his first victim.
Laura (Joanne Froggatt) travelled to Edinburgh to try to find out more about the mysterious death of Andrew's (Ioan Gruffudd) first wife Mary, and discovered that his first victim had been Mary's friend Catherine (Dawn Steele).
Things continued to take a darker turn when Andrew broke into the home of DI Vanessa Harmon – the police officer investigating Laura's case – and spiked her smoothie. Chilling scenes then saw him returning to the house later that night and attacking her.
Viewers were appalled:
Meanwhile others were busy weighing up which TV protagonist they hated more – Andrew or Simon from Doctor Foster:
More like this
Liar continues Monday at 9pm on ITV