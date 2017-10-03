Viewers were left feeling "sick" during the latest episode of Liar, when it was revealed that Andrew Earlham was a serial rapist – and Laura Nielson was not his first victim.

Laura (Joanne Froggatt) travelled to Edinburgh to try to find out more about the mysterious death of Andrew's (Ioan Gruffudd) first wife Mary, and discovered that his first victim had been Mary's friend Catherine (Dawn Steele).