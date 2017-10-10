But events took an even more sinister turn when Andrew told her "don't run" after revealing that he had loosened the rope around his wrists and freed himself.

A hugely tense sequence followed with Laura and Andrew darting amongst moored boats on the beach as she tried to escape and he pursued her.

And the tension was just too much for many people, who called it the 'scariest' episode of the ITV drama yet:

More like this

Despite attempting to attack Laura again, Andrew was halted when DI Vanessa Harmon pulled up in her car and arrived at the beach. Telling him she wasn't afraid of Andrew, Vanessa vowed that he would face justice for what he did to both her and Laura. Defiantly, Andrew was adamant he wouldn't be caught.

Advertisement

With just one episode to go, will there be a final twist in Liar's tale? Joanne Froggatt has said there will be a "satisfactory conclusion" to the drama, but viewers will have to wait until next Monday at 9pm to see whether they agree.