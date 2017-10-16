Could Laura's maverick attempts to bring him to justice actually work?

Unfortunately he struggled out of her restraints and chased her around the docks, but at the last minute DI Harman turned up, having tracked his car.

Realising Andrew had been set up and still had the date rape drug in his system, she saved Laura but had to let Andrew go.

Oh, and also Laura's sister has been exposed for her affair with Laura's ex-boyfriend Tom, sending everyone into total emotional meltdown.

In short, there are a LOT of loose ends to tie up in next week's series finale.

Speaking at a press screening before the ITV series launched, Froggatt insisted: "There is a very satisfactory conclusion at the end of these six episodes.

"It doesn't leave you going, 'Ugh! I've just watched six and now there might be some more, but I haven't got my ending.'"

However, hinting that not everything will wrap up entirely, she added, "There's also an offshoot that [suggests] there could be other parts of the story."

Let's just hope Andrew has to answer for his crimes... that's the only conclusion we'll find "satisfactory".

The Liar finale airs at 9pm on Monday 16th October on ITV