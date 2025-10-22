It's the perfect time of year to hunker down with a new thriller and so, it's a good thing that Lazarus has just landed on Prime Video.

The new series, which comes from well-known author and series creator Harlan Coben, is a dark tale centred on Peaky Blinders actor Sam Claflin as Joel Lazarus.

A forensic psychiatrist who returns home after his father Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide, he is faced with all kinds of chilling experiences and soon gets wrapped up in cold-case investigations. For such an eerie premise, it's expected that the backing track for such a series would be equally as moody – and you're most certainly right.

As well as the full soundtrack album by composer Sarah Warne, there's a host of other songs featured throughout the six episodes. But what forms the soundtrack to Lazarus? Read on to find out.

Lazarus soundtrack: What songs feature in the Prime Video thriller?

Sam Calflin and Bill Nighy in Lazarus. Prime Video

Episode 1

The Windmills of Your Mind - Rumer

Roads - Portishead

Episode 2

Where Is My Mind - Sunday Girl

Episode 4

6 Underground - Sneaker Pimps

The Truth - Handsome Boy Modeling School (featuring Roisin & J-Live)

Episode 5

The Trick Is To Keep Breathing - Garbage

Episode 6

The Windmills of Your Mind - Rumer

