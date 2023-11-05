Well, now Sheridan has teamed up with David Oyelowo to bring the story of legendary lawman Bass Reeves to life.

Reeves was known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer.

As well as serving as executive producer, Oyelowo also leads the cast as Reeves, and is joined by Lauren E Banks (City on a Hill), Demi Singleton (King Richard), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan), Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games) and Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap).

The series is not a spin-off of the popular Yellowstone TV universe, but does follow a similar weekly release pattern of episodes, meaning fans will be left waiting for answers to their burning questions from the opening instalments.

So, just when can we expect the next episode of Lawmen: Bass Reeves to land on Paramount Plus? Read on to find out.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3 - When will it be released on Paramount Plus?

The first two episodes landed at the same time on Paramount Plus on Sunday 5th November, which brought plenty of action in the show's opening moments.

But going forward, episodes will be released weekly every Sunday.

That means that episode 3 will be released on Sunday 12th November 2023.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves release schedule

David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves and Lauren Banks as Jennie Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Kwaku Alston/Paramount+

Paramount Plus will release new episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves every Sunday going forward.

Please find the release schedule for Lawmen: Bass Reeves below.

Episode 1 - Sunday 5th November (out now)

Episode 2 - Sunday 5th November (out now)

Episode 3 - Sunday 12th November

Episode 4 - Sunday 19th November

Episode 5 - Sunday 26th November

Episode 6 - Sunday 3rd December

Episode 7 - Sunday 10th December

Episode 8 - Sunday 17th December

How many episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves are there?

There are eight episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves in total, with the finale set to air on Sunday 17th December.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves trailer

You can watch the trailer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves below.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves launched on Paramount Plus with its first two episodes on Sunday 5th November 2023. Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

