She plays Rube in the drama, the sister of Sylvie who will be played by Zoe Tapper (pictured, above with Turner) in the gritty drama about the underbelly of London life.

Describing the character as “a tough cookie and a good laugh” Turned said that her experiences recording the piece has prompted her to make more drama.

In fact Turner enjoyed her experiences so much she has just finished recording another play, called the One about the Social Worker which will air later this month.

More like this

The drama forms part of the British New Wave season celebrating the iconic kitchen-sink dramas of the 1950s and 1960s and will air in early September.

Radio 4 drama commissioner Jeremy Howe said: “I think our new productions of the works that were the landmarks of the fifties and sixties - our audience will be struck by the muscularity, fearless honesty and sheer energy of the writing.”

Advertisement

Up the Junction was made into a 1968 film directed by Peter Collinson and was also adapted for BBC television by Ken Loach three years before.