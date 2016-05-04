Harington knew Snow would be revived at some point as early as summer 2014, just two weeks after the cast got their paws on the scripts for the fifth series. That's the one he was killed off in.

But showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss swore him to secrecy, meaning he’d have to lie to all of his cast mates for more than a year.

And that was no mean feat for the lad.

“At first I thought I would find it fun,” Harington said. “This will be a fun game. But I had to lie to a lot of close friends and cast members and crew. The longer it went, the more I felt like I was betraying them. So I did end up letting people in, slowly.”

Some were never convinced, especially Irish actor Liam Cunningham. The show’s Ser Davos, “told me to f— off from the start,” Harington revealed.

But one person did buy it, and did something very sweet as a result.

“Sophie Turner, bless her, wrote me a really long letter about how much she loved working with me – and I still got it,” he explained. “That made me chuckle.”

N’awwww, Sansa. And to think we hated you back in series one.