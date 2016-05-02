There we all were, minding our own business staying up late to watch the 2am Game of Thrones simulcast because Monday was a Bank Holiday, and throwing a bit of shade at Melisandre while we were at it…

When suddenly…

A LIVE JON SNOW APPEARED

It was a real Frankenstein moment.

There was shock.

There was awe.

There was relief.

And there was pure jubilation.

There was, of course, some confusion.

And at least one person quite frankly couldn’t believe how easy it was to revive him

For others, Jon’s resurrection was enough to forgive Melisandre her most grave sins.

Alright, Melisandre, I guess we can talk about wiping the slate clean from that Shireen incident now. #GameofThrones #JonSnow — Jared Putnam (@jaredputnam) May 2, 2016

Even fans who saw the twist coming a mile off couldn’t help but share in the shock and awe of the Snow related glee online.

It’s not yet clear what the future holds for the resurrected Lord Commander, but there is one thing we do know.

The Memes will be strong with this one.

