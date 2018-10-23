They are the fourth and fifth additions made to the cast this year, with W1A's Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel (A Discovery of Witches) and former The Mighty Boosh star Julian Barratt already lined up to star.

No character or plot info has been released as yet, but – SPOILER ALERT – we expect the new season will pick up where we left off: with endearing/psychopathic assassin Vilanelle (Jodie Comer) on the run once again, having been stabbed in the back (front) by her nemesis/ love interest Eve (Sandra Oh) at the end of the season one finale.

The series has been a major hit both in the US (where it aired on BBC America in April) and in the UK, garnering Emmy nominations for co-lead Oh and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge .

The BBC has assured us that fans will not have to wait as long for season two as they did for the first run of episodes, which dropped on BBC iPlayer five months after it kicked off in the States.

Killing Eve season two will air on BBC1 next year