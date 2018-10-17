Filming on season two is currently taking place across Paris, London and Amsterdam, and a few paparazzi photos have surfaced online of Jodie Comer and her colleagues, including Kim Bodnia, the actor who plays Villanelle's former boss Konstantin.

Of course, this comes as a bit of a surprise as MI5 agent Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) confirmed to Eve (Sandra Oh) that he had died after Villanelle shot him. Though, as Carolyn's intentions appeared to be increasingly dubious as the season progressed, and his death was not actually shown on-screen, it now seems very possible that Eve's boss wasn't telling the truth.

Check out a few photos from the set of Killing Eve season two below.

It's equally possible, however, that Comer and Bodnia are filming a flashback scene. Villanelle and Konstantin look quite pally in the pictures, and after their stand-offs in the season one finale, it seemed unlikely that the two would ever get back on casual speaking terms, with the assassin quite intent on fulfilling the order, handed down by mysterious criminal group "The 12", to kill him.

We'll have to just wait and see what happens when Killing Eve returns next year...

Killing Eve season 2 will be released on the BBC in the UK in 2019