Now 56, Sutherland is older and wiser than when he first embraced TV, but he still retains an easy-going charisma to go with his considerable acting talent, as our writer Michael Hodges discovered when he encountered him for our cover feature.

When he arrived on our screens in 2002 as Jack Bauer, star of the action thriller 24, television felt blessed by the arrival of Kiefer Sutherland. Here was Hollywood royalty in our midst, albeit a royal whose star was no longer in the ascendant.

Sutherland’s return to the small screen comes in a new thriller, Rabbit Hole, that is released next week. In our exclusive interview, he talks about still being cast as an action hero in his middle years. "For years I learnt how to attack. Now, everything is in reverse, I have to defend."

He also discusses the lessons he’s learnt over the course of his career. Read more in this issue of Radio Times magazine.

Of course, if Sutherland has changed since the launch of 24, so too has television. In fact, unlike the star, with his fine head of hair and distinctive appearance, television has changed beyond all recognition.

Rabbit Hole is being released on Paramount Plus, just one of the many streaming services that make up TV today, and finding Hollywood stars inhabiting the small screen universe is no longer unusual.

Rabbit Hole will be available to stream on Paramount Plus on Sunday 26th March.

