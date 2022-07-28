Keep Breathing ending explained - Was everything as it seemed?

Our protagonist was travelling to Inuvik, in northwestern Canada, to see her mother when the small plane she hitched a ride on crashed into a lake, leaving her stranded in the wilderness. And to exacerbate her woes further, there was no rescue team on its way and pilot George (Mike Dopud) had perished, leaving Liv and fellow passenger Sam (Austin Stowell) alone with dwindling hopes of survival.

Netflix's Keep Breathing put Melissa Barrera's Liv through her paces across the drama's six episodes.

READ MORE: Keep Breathing cast: Meet the characters in the Netflix drama

Does the city-dwelling lawyer have what it takes to overcome the elements and claw her way to safety? Or is her story due to be cut brutally short?

Keep Breathing ending explained

The cold! Poison berries! A bear! The challenges came thick and fast for Liv, but her enterprising spirit shone through as she found solutions to the conveyor belt of hurdles set before her.

Alongside that, she had to contend with her niggling inner voice, which manifested as Sam and was always on hand to take her down a peg – a damaging character trait that stemmed from family trauma.

Liv's relationship with her mother, Lucia, was strained following a difficult childhood, the weight of which Liv carried around with her at all times. It also left her wary of forming deep connections with people in order to protect herself from the pain she believed was an inevitability.

Liv's interactions with her colleague Danny (Jeff Wilbusch) were a prime example of that. He wanted to give her the world, but she continued to push him away, unable to trust that he wouldn't abandon her. And even when she discovered that she was carrying his baby, Liv had no intention of informing Danny for fear of further tethering the two of them together.

Once that door was opened, there would be no going back.

Florencia Lozano as Liv's Mother in Keep Breathing

There were several moments in the wilderness when it looked like Liv would succumb to the lies she had long believed about herself – she was not good enough, and certainly not worthy of love. But every time she was knocked down, she found a way to battle through, even when the ground beneath her feet literally gave way and she plummeted into a pit.

"There's always a way out," said the voice of her mother during one of her many hallucinations, gesturing to the bottle of OxyContin she had taken from Sam and George's loot. But Liv opted to take the other way out, clambering back to the forest above.

From there, Liv travelled north where she found a river. Out of options, she grabbed a piece of drift wood and slid herself into the current, with her mother's postcards in tow. She had no idea where it would lead her, or if anyone would find her, but it was her last hope.

Melissa Barrera as Liv in Keep Breathing

While in the water, Liv's life as it could have been flashed before her eyes. She was at the hospital, giving birth to her baby, with Danny by her side. There's a concerning moment when it looked like their child might not survive, but their little bundle of life pulled through.

And Liv, too, was dangerously close to the brink.

She was eventually pulled from the water by two strangers and for a second, her nine lives had seemingly run out. But in the final moments, her eyes shot open and she gasped for breath.

It's more than likely Liv lost her baby due to the crash, or as a result of the strain inflicted on her body during her days spent fighting for survival. But there is a chance, albeit a minuscule possibility, that her unborn child miraculously endured, as she did.

Did those scenes in the hospital happen? Was it a flash forward rather than Liv's subconscious yearning for what could have been? All she had ever craved was a stable family unit. Was her wish granted?

Keep Breathing doesn't provide those answers, but it does leave us with an important emotion: hope.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Keep Breathing is on Netflix now. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.