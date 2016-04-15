ITV have confirmed that the ITV drama, which is currently airing, will return for another run with filming set to commence on the Greek island this summer.

The series follows the exploits of the Durrell family during their four-year stay in Corfu in the 1930s, and is based on the books of Gerald Durrell.

The third episode of the six-part series – which opened with 6.4 million viewers – will broadcast on Sunday, with the show garnering praise from critics and audiences.

“I am so relieved people like it,” says Hawes, who joined Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant and Eurovision hopefuls Joe & Jack on tonight's sofa. “You never know what people will think.”

Hawes also discusses working with Judi Dench and Benedict Cumberbatch in the BBC's upcoming Shakespeare series The Hollow Crown. “I got to the age of 38 and I had never done Shakespeare and then I arrived on set with Judi, the greatest Shakespearean actress ever. It was nerve wracking but she was heaven.”

Hawes has also been starring in BBC2’s Line of Duty, and speaks of her character’s surprise reappearance in the current series. She says: “I thought she had gone so it was a huge surprise to me to be back. People responded really well and loved it.

"When I found out I was coming back I had to lie to people to keep the secret and felt awful but also quite pleased!”