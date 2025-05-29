"My show, Karen Pirie, season 2 of that is coming out this summer," she said, "which is really exciting, because it's been a while since we've finished shooting it.

"So I'm just really pumped for it to be out in the world on ITV on Sunday nights. This time it's about a kidnap of a billionaire heiress, so it's a little bit more epic, a little bit bigger, and I'm just really excited for people to see."

Emer Kenny as River Wilde. ITV

Kenny also went on to say that the reception to the first season was "really nice", so she hoped they could bring the fans "something that is just as good".

Kenny has adapted the series from the novels by Val McDermid, with season 2 being based on A Darker Domain.

The new season will see Lauren Lyle return as the title character, alongside Kenny as River, Chris Jenks as DC Jason 'Mint' Murray, Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka, Steve John Shepherd as DCS Lees and Rakhee Thakrar as Bel Richmond.

Meanwhile, new stars joining the show this time around include Saskia Ashdown, James Cosmo, Frances Tomelty and John Michie.

Lyle has most recently been seen in BBC drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103, which, like Karen Pirie, is produced by World Productions.

Karen Pirie season 2 will air this summer on ITV1 and ITVX.

