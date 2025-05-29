Karen Pirie writer Emer Kenny confirms release window for season 2
Kenny has also said season 2 is "a little bit more epic" and "a little bit bigger".
It's been almost a year since the second season of ITV detective drama Karen Pirie started filming, and finally we have got an update on when we can expect to see the new episodes.
While speaking with RadioTimes.com about her role in Formula 1 game mode Braking Point 3, Emer Kenny, who not only writes in Karen Pirie but also plays the character of River, revealed when we can expect to see it.
"My show, Karen Pirie, season 2 of that is coming out this summer," she said, "which is really exciting, because it's been a while since we've finished shooting it.
"So I'm just really pumped for it to be out in the world on ITV on Sunday nights. This time it's about a kidnap of a billionaire heiress, so it's a little bit more epic, a little bit bigger, and I'm just really excited for people to see."
Kenny also went on to say that the reception to the first season was "really nice", so she hoped they could bring the fans "something that is just as good".
Read more:
- The Gold stars explain why BBC drama is ending after 2 seasons
- Marcella star Anna Friel to lead haunting psychological thriller Girl Who Died
Kenny has adapted the series from the novels by Val McDermid, with season 2 being based on A Darker Domain.
The new season will see Lauren Lyle return as the title character, alongside Kenny as River, Chris Jenks as DC Jason 'Mint' Murray, Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka, Steve John Shepherd as DCS Lees and Rakhee Thakrar as Bel Richmond.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meanwhile, new stars joining the show this time around include Saskia Ashdown, James Cosmo, Frances Tomelty and John Michie.
Lyle has most recently been seen in BBC drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103, which, like Karen Pirie, is produced by World Productions.
Karen Pirie season 2 will air this summer on ITV1 and ITVX.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.
Rob Leane is the Gaming Editor at Radio Times, overseeing our coverage of the biggest games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, mobile and VR. Rob works across our website, social media accounts and video channels, as well as producing our weekly gaming newsletter. He has previously worked at Den of Geek, Stealth Optional and Dennis Publishing.