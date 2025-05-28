The psychological thriller follows Una, a burnt-out teacher from Reykjavik who takes a job teaching two girls in a remote village.

But the change of scenery proves to be far more sinister than she'd hoped, especially after one of the girls goes missing.

Anna Friel in Marcella. ITV

Deadline broke the news, reporting the series is set to be the first project of many from new venture Dimma Pictures.

In a statement shared by the publication, Jónasson said: “I love telling stories, in books and on screen, so I am very excited about setting up Dimma Pictures with Greg Silverman and John-Paul Sarni to make this a reality.

"I can’t wait to get started on our first series, The Girl Who Died, with the incredible Anna Friel, with more exciting projects hopefully to follow, from my own books as well as from books by some of my favourite authors.”

Other projects on Dimma's slate include an adaptation of Jónasson's Dark Icelandic series and of Reykjavík: A Crime Story, which he co-wrote alongside Katrin Jakobsdóttir.

