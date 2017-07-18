The gripping psychological thriller stars the former Broadchurch actress as Cath Hardacre, a hardworking and skilled nurse who is forced out of her profession after whistle-blowing. Losing her job leaves her desperate and struggling to support her young daughter, as well as her ex who has also lost his job and turned to alcohol.

Seeing a chance to escape her life and and realise her secret ambitions, she steals her best friend's identity as a senior doctor and starts a new life in Edinburgh.

In Trust Me we'll see Whittaker as an impostor doctor, a far cry from the alien life form she'll play in Doctor Who.

More like this

But given that Doctor Who fans will have to wait until the Doctor's regeneration at Christmas to see more of Thirteen in action, it's a great opportunity to see the actress take on a new role.

Advertisement

Written by doctor/screenwriter Dan Sefton and starring Emun Elliott, Sharon Small and The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison, Trust Me is expected to air later this summer.