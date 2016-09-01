It makes for quite the continuing Harry Potter reunion on the hit HBO series, too. Broadbent, having played Professor Slughorn in the wizarding world, joins David Bradley (from Filch to Walder Frey), Natalia Tena (from Tonks to Osha) and Ciarán Hinds (Aberforth Dumbledore to Mance Rayder).

Broadbent's screen credits also include Bridget Jones's Diary, The Borrowers and Iris, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Game of Thrones season seven is set to air next summer, with actress Maisie Williams telling fans "nothing will prepare you".