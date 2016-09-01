Jim Broadbent lands "significant" Game of Thrones role
The HBO series is becoming quite the Harry Potter reunion
Oscar winner Jim Broadbent has been cast in the seventh series of Game of Thrones.
Details on exactly who he'll play are sketchy, but his role will be "significant", according to Entertainment Weekly. That bodes well for getting through at least a couple of episodes without having something shoved in his eye.
It makes for quite the continuing Harry Potter reunion on the hit HBO series, too. Broadbent, having played Professor Slughorn in the wizarding world, joins David Bradley (from Filch to Walder Frey), Natalia Tena (from Tonks to Osha) and Ciarán Hinds (Aberforth Dumbledore to Mance Rayder).
Broadbent's screen credits also include Bridget Jones's Diary, The Borrowers and Iris, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Game of Thrones season seven is set to air next summer, with actress Maisie Williams telling fans "nothing will prepare you".