When you've played a time travelling duo and then each get cast as a historic member of the royal family, maybe things can get a little confusing because Jenna Coleman and Matt Smith have been working out how they're related to each other in terms of their royal lineage...

Coleman plays Queen Victoria in ITV drama Victoria, while Smith is Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip in Netflix series The Crown, meaning their characters were born over a hundred years apart, yet are related by marriage.