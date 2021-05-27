Jed Mercurio addresses future of Line of Duty and a “potential” storyline

BBC One crime thriller Line of Duty finally returned to screens earlier this year and dominated the schedules across its seven-week run, but the future of the hit show remains uncertain.

The latest instalment had a feeling of finality to it, bringing together plot threads from across the previous five entries, causing some to wonder if it could have been AC-12’s last investigation.

However, in an interview with Den of Geek, creator Jed Mercurio has said that it’s “too soon” to draw any firm conclusions about Line of Duty’s future after series six.

When asked whether the most recent episodes should be considered a definitive end or merely a status quo shake-up making way for future instalments, Mercurio stayed on the fence.

“I’d say it’s too soon,” he said. “It’s too soon to draw that conclusion. It could be either of those, or it could be something different.”

He went on to say that there is “potential” to explore one of the show’s unresolved plot threads further, that being the extent of the corruption that Chief Constable Philip Osborne (Owen Teale) has been guilty of.

“I think that if there is more Line of Duty then clearly there’s potential there,” added Mercurio. “He’s someone who retains high office who is an outright liar and has been involved in corruption in the past in terms of the Karim Ali case and the Lawrence Christopher case.

“Clearly there would be potential there if we wanted to explore it, but it’s too early to say whether we ever would.”

For now, Line of Duty fans will have to remain patient as the team, behind the show weigh up their options regarding future episodes, but BBC One will have more thrillers to keep you busy in the meantime.

Anticipation is building around upcoming drama Vigil, which comes from the makers of Line of Duty, and stars AC-12’s own Martin Compston opposite Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack).

The show will unravel the mystery behind a murder on a nuclear submarine, which is promised to lead right to the heart of British national security.

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.