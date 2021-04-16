Who is Chief Constable Philip Osborne in Line of Duty?

This year’s series of Line of Duty has brought together more familiar faces than ever before – and one of those who was glimpsed in earlier episodes is season one character Philip Osborne (Owen Teale)

In the second episode of series six, Osborne was seen in archive footage that was being reviewed by AC-12, while the following week more footage was unearthed of him being interviewed by Gail Vella.

But who actually is Osborne? And what significance does he have to the series? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Chief Constable Philip Osborne?

You have to go all the way back to the very first episode of the very first series for Osborne’s first appearance on the show – when he was introduced as the leader of the Counter Terrorism Unit of Central Police, where Steve Arnott was working at the time.

From his first appearance, Osborne was a shady character, seen telling members of the Strategic Firearms Command, including Steve, to lie in court after they had mistakenly gunned down a suspect, Karim Ali.

It was Steve’s refusal to take part in this cover-up that led him to be dismissed from the department on Osborne’s orders and move to his job at AC-12, so in some ways, he is actually responsible for setting the whole series in motion.

He did not appear again until the series one finale, when he was brought in to help investigate a possible terrorism angle in the murders at the Borogrove Estate.

He was seen to have rather a chummy relationship with Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton (who we now know to be corrupt) and later clashed with Arnott, who explained that he believed there was no terrorist involvement and also took him to task for his role in the earlier cover-up.

During the series one epilogue, we were informed that Steve had gone on to testify against his ex-colleagues and Osborne, but no charges had been brought forward nor any prosecutions made.

That was the last we saw of Osborne for a while, until this series – in which he has twice appeared in archive footage being reviewed by AC-12.

First, in episode two, he was seen giving a statement to the press during the inquest into the Karim Ali shooting. It was at this point that Ted revealed that Osborne has now been promoted to Chief Constable – so clearly his part in the cover-up has had no lasting effect on his career progression!

Then, we see him again in episode three, this time in previously unaired news footage in which he is being interviewed by Gail Vella.

Their exchange centres on a question relating to police recruitment figures, with Vella explaining that the Force is 100 officers short, causing Osborne to dismiss her faulty figures.

But Vella than reveals that her figures had been sourced from police records, which promoted him to storm away, preventing her from following and continuing her line of questioning.

The only other reference to him this series came in episode four, when DCC Andrea Wise explained to Ted that it was the Chief Constable himself who was ordering the merger between the forces various anti-corruption units.

So what is Osborne’s significance in all this? He’s clearly bent in one way or another, but is he connected to the OCG and the broader corruption plot within the Central Police?

Well, given his past record of dodgy behaviour, his rise to the very top of the Central Police Force and his clearly antagonistic relationship with Gail Vella, it’s certainly possible…