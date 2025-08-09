The tumultuous period time is one that Norton admits he didn't know much about – but is surprised that hasn't been brought to life for TV before.

Having worked on King & Conqueror for a staggering seven years, it's clear that Norton and his team wanted to get the series right, with Norton learning about the history behind it all in the process.

James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex in King & Conqueror. BBC

In an interview with The Guardian, Norton said: “I put my hands up and admit I didn’t know the story at all. I just had a vague gloss of it from school.

"I wasn’t aware of the relationship Harold and William had before the battle, that they were friends and allies for many years before they realised that, because of the way Europe was being carved up, they would both inevitably end up on a battlefield – and one of them would have to die.”

He added: “It’s mad to think nobody has really done it before. And that’s one of the reasons we spent so long developing it.”

The official synopsis for the series reads: "King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.

"Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the English throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

Previously speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Norton explained that he was especially exciting about King & Conqueror, not only because of his starring role but because he's also an integral part of the behind-the-scenes team.

He explained: "I mean, that was a real journey for me, because I produced that show as well," he explained. "So I've been developing it for about six, seven years, and it's been percolating. We've been having meetings. We've been talking to directors, writers. You know, it's been a long, long journey."

He added: "That's another story, which, you know, bizarrely, has never been told on film. We've never seen a Battle of Hastings drama. So, yeah, so exciting, so exciting. I'm so proud."

King and Conqueror will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next year.

