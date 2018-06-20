Well, kinda. We're pretty sure this is not permanent but instead a rather impressive fake tat that can be peeled off after the photo op. Still, the effect is pretty much the same...

The attention to detail is really something, too. One of the swallows even has director Rob Evans’ name written underneath it.

Norton, who plays crime-solving vicar Sidney Chambers in the hit show, retweeted the image originally posted on Twitter by producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd.

But James, if we're wrong and the tattoo is genuine and the result of one too many sherries at the wrap party, we’ll be happy to put you in touch with the Tattoo Fixers lot...