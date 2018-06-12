Based on the character created by novelist Tom Clancy, the eight-part Amazon series follows Jack Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications (by "following the money"). So off he goes on his first field assignment as he battles a new breed of terrorism that threatens horrific global destruction.

Jack Ryan has previously been played by everyone from Harrison Ford to Alec Baldwin to Ben Affleck and Chris Pine, but Amazon has promised this will be "a reinvention with a modern sensibility" and an "original storyline".

Starring alongside Krasinski is Abbie Cornish as Jack's fiancee Cathy Muller, a doctor specialising in infectious diseases. Wendall Pierce plays James Greer, Jack's boss and a former case officer for the CIA.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will launch on Amazon Prime Video on 31st August 2018