Tina and Bobby will tell the story of the West Ham star’s life with his childhood sweetheart, Tina Dean, from their humble beginnings to the dizzy heights of superstardom and Bobby's career-threatening health scare.

Based on Tina's memoir Bobby Moore: By the Person Who Knew Him Best, the new three-part series will be produced by the ITV Studios drama team in Manchester.

Written by Lauren Klee (EastEnders, Waterloo Road, Holby City), Tina and Bobby is being billed as "an epic love story about an ordinary girl from Essex who fell head over heels in love with an ordinary boy, who just happened to be an extraordinarily talented footballer."

“Most people will know the story of Bobby Moore’s achievements as captain of club and country – the only Englishman ever to lift the football World Cup,” said Executive Producer for ITV Studios, Kieran Roberts. “Far fewer will know the story of his life with Tina – a love story every bit as dramatic and epic as Bobby’s exploits on the pitch. We are thrilled to be dramatising Tina and Bobby’s amazing story for ITV.”

It's not yet known who'll take on the role of the England defender but one thing's for sure – they'll have big football boots to fill...