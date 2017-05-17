Few TV shows are so passionately adored as David Lynch’s surrealist masterpiece Twin Peaks, which, after a 26-year hiatus, returns to our screens in May 2017 for a hotly anticipated third season.

Advertisement

The series, which centers around FBI Agent Dale Cooper’s (Kyle MacLachlan) investigation into the murder of 17-year-old Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, was initially cancelled in 1992 as a result of a significant dip in ratings during its second season. In the years since, it has been revered as one of the greatest shows of all time, and it has been heralded as one of the first TV shows to bring cinema-level visuals to the medium of TV.