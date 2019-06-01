Here's how to watch Band of Brothers and everything you need to know about the powerful series

Where to watch Band of Brothers

Band of Brothers is available to watch with Now TV and you can get a 7 day free trial to start watching now, too.

The series is also available to purchase on iTunes.

Alternatively, you can find the full boxset of Band of Brothers to buy and keep on DVD on Amazon.

What is Band of Brothers about?

Based on Stephen E Ambrose’s 1992 non-fiction work of the same name, Band of Brothers the series was created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

It follows E Company of the US army’s 101st Airborne Division – nicknamed "Easy Company" – from their initial training to their active campaigns through Europe, where they are involved in some of the heaviest fighting of the Second World War. It also features interviews with the veterans who are portrayed in the story.

Originally airing in 2001, at the time it was the most expensive TV miniseries ever to have been made, with a reported massive budget of $125 million for its 10 episodes.

How many seasons of Band of Brothers are there?

There is just one ten-part season of Band of Brothers. One of the best remembered episodes was the penultimate instalment, entitled Why We Fight. As the Company enter Germany they come across a concentration camp, having been previously unaware of their existence. This comes as a huge shock to the men and was an emotional experience for viewers.

The closest there is to a ‘season two’ of Band of Brothers is The Pacific, on which Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg also acted as producers. It similarly follows a group of US soldiers from their training until the end of the war, but in the Pacific campaign against the Japanese, rather than the European campaign against Germany.

Where was Band of Brothers filmed?

A lot of Band of Brothers was filmed at Hatfield Aerodrome, in Hertfordshire. Replica towns were constructed there which became Bastogne, Carentan and Eindhoven in the series. Some filming was also undertaken as North Weald Airfield in Essex and in the village of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire.

Who is in the cast of Band of Brothers?

Thanks to the huge budget, and the need to portray massive battle scenes and a complex military campaign, Band of Brothers has a huge cast. A British actor, Damian Lewis, took the lead role as US Major, Richard Winters. Ron Livingston co-stars as Captain Lewis Nixon. Also prominent are Scott Grimes, Donnie Wahlberg, Michael Cudlitz, Kirk Acevado, Eion Bailey and others. David Schwimmer features prominently in the first episode and many actors feature for an episode or two before disappearing, even a young James McAvoy has a small role.

How accurate is Band of Brothers?

Accuracy was at the forefront of the minds of the series’ creators. Actors had telephone conversations with the men they were going to play, memoirs were consulted for accuracy and extensive interviews with the veterans are featured at the beginning and end of episodes. Dale Dye, a former US Marine Captain, also featured in the early episodes, leading the troops training, and was consulted on the shows accuracy.

Who wrote the Band of Brothers theme song?



Michael Kaman scored ten hours of music for Band of Brothers, including the show’s iconic theme music. The London Metropolitan Orchestra played much of the soundtrack. Kamen died just two years later.