Netflix release dates 2020 – top picks for this year and what’s coming up

Building on its already extensive library, streaming giant Netflix is set to add even more exciting film and TV shows to its platform in this year (which is just as well, seeing as we’ve all being having to stay at home more…).

From the return of popular dramas 13 Reasons Why and The Umbrella Academy to movies like Extraction and Eurovision Song Contest: the Story of Fire Saga, plus brand-new series such as The Woods and Steve Carell’s Space Force, here’s our guide to everything big expected from Netflix in 2020…

18th May

The Big Flower Fight The latest talent show to hit our screens is a florist face-off hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. Watch on Netflix

22nd May

Control Z season 1 New Mexican teen drama about a hacker who begins releasing students’ most intimate secrets to the whole school

23rd May

Dynasty season 3 Third run for the glossy remake of the classic 80s US drama

25th May

Snowpiercer Drama series based on the Bong Joon-ho film of the same name – both inspired by the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige

29th May

Space Force A comedy created by The Office US favourites Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, Space Force will follow a group of people tasked to establish the sixth branch of the US armed services. Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich also star

Steve Carell and The Office US creator Greg Daniels have teamed up again for Space Force (which also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Diana Silvers, in case you needed any more reason to be excited). Landing 29 May. pic.twitter.com/XMnOuhzGBo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 8, 2020

5th June

Queer Eye season 5 After venturing to Japan, the fab five are back for a full series set in Philadelphia

This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough! ⚓️ Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! #QE5 ✨???????? P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet ???????? pic.twitter.com/sxls6HQDmM — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 14, 2020

13 Reasons Why The fourth – and final – season of the teen drama series sees Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepare for graduation while trying to bury a dangerous secret

12th June

The Woods Following hot on the heels of The Stranger, this Polish original series adapts another of Harlan Coben’s novels, this time exploring the unsolved disappearance of a young woman 25 years ago

26th June

Eurovision Song Contest: the Story of Fire Saga Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in this comedy that pokes fun at the popular singing competition, as two Icelandic singers are given the chance to represent their country

Introducing Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams (aka Fire Saga) performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Yep. Coming 26 June. pic.twitter.com/TTSsIhSkrd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 16, 2020

10th July

The Old Guard Comic-book adaptation from Gina Prince-Blythewood that follows a captain leading a small group of soldiers working as mercenaries through the ages. Charlize Theron stars

31st July

The Umbrella Academy season 2 The dysfunctional family of superheroes will return after an explosive first season cliffhanger

☂️ NEWS ☂️ The Umbrella Academy returns. Season 2 arrives 31st July. pic.twitter.com/YOaCnOn8WR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 18, 2020

Also expected to arrive on Netflix in 2020…

The Boys in the Band Following a successful Broadway revival in 2018, the 1968 play is adapted for screen with many of its stage cast reprising their roles – including The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons

Bridgerton The drama will portray the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a well-to-do family in Regency-era London

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 NYPD’s 99th police department will return once again to as solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time (NB currently airing on E4 on Thursdays at 9pm)

Cursed Based on the forthcoming illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, this new take on the Arthurian legend follows teen heroine Nimue (summer release)

David Attenborough: a Life on Our Planet The celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen (scheduled spring release delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak)

The Devil All the Time A psychological thriller set in 1960s Ohio, the latest film from Antonio Campos follows a collection of disturbed people coming to terms with the damages of The Second World War. The impressive ensemble cast boasts Riley Keogh, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland among its stars

The Dig An impressive cast – including Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James – star in this drama about a widow who finds hidden riches on her property

Disenchantment Part 3 Matt Groening’s medieval adventure story will return for a third run

Enola Holmes New Sherlock Holmes film from Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, featuring Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter

The End of the F***ing World season 2 Having already aired on Channel 4 to critical acclaim, the dark comedy-drama will soon land on Netflix

Good Girls season 3 The comedy-drama about three moms-turned-criminals is set to return for a third run

The Haunting of Bly Manor An all-new story from the creators of Hill House, the show will focus on an entirely new family – and haunting

Jingle Jangle A Christmas musical about a toymaker and his granddaughter who construct a magical invention with potentially life-changing consequences

The Prom Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy makes his first feature film for Netflix, based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name

Rebecca High Rise director Ben Wheatley provides his take on the classic Daphne du Maurier thriller, with a cast including Lily James and Armie Hammer

Welcome to Sudden Death A remake of the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme terrorist thriller with Michael Jai White in the lead role

Wonderland New mystery film from Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor) based on a novel by Ace Atkins. Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Alan Arkin star

Below: 2020’s Netflix significant releases so far

January

1st January

Messiah New thriller about a man who builds a huge fanbase of people who believe he is a divine messiah figure, but in the process becomes a threat to international security. Watch on Netflix

Spinning Out Kaya Scodelario (Effie from Skins) and January Jones star in this new Netflix ice skating drama. Watch on Netflix

3rd January

Anne with an E: season 3 The third and final season of this latest adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel: Anne of Green Gables. Watch on Netflix

8th January

Cheer Documentary series from the makers of Last Chance U, following the Navarro College cheerleaders as they prepare for the National Championships. Watch on Netflix

10th January

AJ and the Queen New series starring RuPaul as a drag queen who teams up with a tough 11-year-old girl to recoup the savings that were stolen from her. Watch on Netflix

15th January

Grace and Frankie: season 6 Long-running comedy series starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, following two women who are forced to live together after their husbands fall in love with each other. Watch on Netflix

17th January

Ares Psychological horror series hailing from The Netherlands, where two friends are seduced by wealth and power only to find themselves trapped somewhere demonic. Watch on Netflix

A Fall from Grace Thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, in which a woman finds herself in trouble after a new romantic partner proves dangerous. Watch on Netflix

Sex Education: season 2 The critically acclaimed comedy-drama returns to continue the story of Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, as well as his classmates Maeve, Ola, Adam and Eric. Watch on Netflix

24th January

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3 The supernatural series following a teenage witch returns, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend Nick. Watch on Netflix

????gimme an H! gimme an E! gimme an L! gimme another L!???? what's that spell? ???? pic.twitter.com/GMqCtbGpm9 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) January 8, 2020

The Ranch: season 4 (part 8) The final outing of the Colorado ranch sitcom, starring Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert. Watch on Netflix

29th January

Next in Fashion Queer Eye’s Tan France teams up with Alexa Chung to host a competition to discover the next big name in fashion. Watch on Netflix

Night on Earth A brand-new natural history series focusing on the wonders of the nocturnal world, filmed with ground-breaking technology. Watch on Netflix

30th January

The Stranger Eight-part psychological thriller starring The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage, based on Harlan Coben’s novel. Watch on Netflix

31st January

Bojack Horseman: season 6 – part 2 This adult animated series starring Will Arnett as an alcoholic horse/movie star is coming to a close. If previous episodes are anything to go by, expect a moving finale. Watch on Netflix

Miss Americana: Taylor Swift Documentary about the US pop sensation. Watch on Netflix

Uncut Gems Adam Sandler plays a jeweller with a gambling addiction in this crime thriller, which comes from directing duo The Safdie Brothers (Good Time). Watch on Netflix

7th February

Horse Girl Co-written by and starring GLOW’s Alison Brie, Horse Girl follows a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality. Watch on Netflix

Locke & Key This new series is based on the critically acclaimed graphic novels by Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), taking place in a mysterious house where unlocking doors grants magical abilities. Watch on Netflix

12th February

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You Sequel to the immensely popular 2018 teen romcom starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Watch on Netflix

13th February

Narcos: Mexico: season 2 The drug-fuelled drama following real-life narco Felix Gallardo returns to screens once more. Watch on Netflix

Catch him if you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/OpScR1Et9h — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 17, 2019

20th February

Spectros Set in the Liberdade neighbourhood of São Paulo, this series follows a group of teenagers as they face off against an evil force bringing vengeful spirits back from the dead. Watch on Netflix

21st February

Gentefied season 1 Three Latin cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat. Watch on Netflix

24th February

Better Call Saul season five The first episode of the penultimate season of the Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk. Subsequent episodes released weekly. Watch on Netflix

26th February

I Am Not Okay with This season one A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. Watch on Netflix

27th February

Altered Carbon season two Long-awaited second run for the cyberpunk series based on the 2002 novel of the same title. Watch on Netflix

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution The 22nd instalment in the Pokémon film series and a CGI remake of the first film. Watch on Netflix

28th February

All the Bright Places Two teens struggling with emotional scars change each other’s lives in this film based on the best-selling novel. Watch on Netflix

5th March

Castlevania season 3 Inspired by the classic video games, a vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Watch on Netflix

6th March

Paradise PD season 2 An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble and snort their way through a big drug case. Watch on Netflix

Season 2 takes your dong dumplings to the disco on March 6, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ohQnYHesdf — Paradise PD (@ParadisePD) February 7, 2020

The Protector season 3 Discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, a young man living in modern Istanbul embarks on a quest to save the city from an immortal enemy. Watch on Netflix

Spenser Confidential Mark Wahlberg stars in a Netflix Original film from his frequent collaborator Peter Berg, about a former police detective who returns to Boston’s criminal underworld. Watch on Netflix

Daniel McFadden/Netflix

11th March

On My Block season 3 Drama series about a group of teens going through high school in an inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood. Watch on Netflix

13th March

Elite season 3 Return of the Spanish drama series about a clash between working-class students and their wealthy peers, where the bodies keep piling up. Watch on Netflix

Kingdom season 2 In this South Korean series, when strange rumours about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land. Watch on Netflix

17th March

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom Our woolly friend stars in a new series from Aardman Animations. Watch on Netflix

We're excited to share that @shaunthesheep will return with a brand new series on @netflixfamily next month! Read more about Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom here: https://t.co/rZyQGCZ6v3#Aardman #ShauntheSheep #Netflix pic.twitter.com/RMsxuBXQju — Aardman Animations (@aardman) February 19, 2020

19th March

Altered Carbon: Resleeved Anime film from Cowboy Bebop creator Dai Sato, which is a spin-off from the popular live-action cyberpunk series. Watch on Netflix

20th March

The English Game Any idea of how football actually started? You will do after watching this sport-centred drama, penned by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Watch on Netflix

The English Game – written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes – charts the origins of football and how those involved reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world's most popular sport. Coming 20 March. pic.twitter.com/jb4fAP9MQ5 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 27, 2020

The Letter for the King Based on the bestselling Dutch novel of the name by Tonke Dragt, Netflix’s latest fantasy adaptation is a coming-of-age story with a mystical twist unfolding in a medieval kingdom. Watch on Netflix

Like epic fantasy? Agree that the world should not be plunged into darkness? US TOO. Letter For The King arrives 20 March. pic.twitter.com/AJ5z21q31b — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 12, 2020

27th March

Ozark season 3 Jason Bateman’s dark turn as financial-planner-turned-drugs-lord Marty Byrde returns in a highly anticipated third season. Watch on Netflix

Ozark season 3 is coming on 27 March. That's in *does maths* 79 days. pic.twitter.com/8ghrSASwbT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2020

1st April

Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2 Focusing on Sunderland’s rebuilding efforts in the third tier of English football. Watch on Netflix

3rd April

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) season 4 The hugely popular Spanish crime drama is back. Watch on Netflix

Ok, we guess we’ll just be incredibly stressed from now until 3 April after seeing this trailer for Money Heist pt4 pic.twitter.com/EW8YVdLRhc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 5, 2020

22nd April

Peaky Blinders season 5 After its airing on BBC One last year, the hit crime drama arrives on Netflix, with the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Watch on Netflix

The Willoughbys Animated feature based on Lois Lowery’s children book of the same name. Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph are amongst those lending their voices to the film. Watch on Netflix

24th April

After Life season 2 The second run of Ricky Gervais’s dark and heartwarming comedy. Watch on Netflix

After Life returns on 24 April. Yes, the dog will be back! @rickygervais, too. But the dog!! pic.twitter.com/75wIb96KSr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 13, 2020

Extraction Original action thriller film written by Joe Russo and starring Chris Hemsworth. Watch on Netflix

What you need to know about EXTRACTION: It stars Chris Hemsworth. Oh you need more? OK, fine. -Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary. -It's the feature directing debut of ATOMIC BLONDE stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave. -It arrives on Netflix 4/24 pic.twitter.com/Jy8ivGhd90 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 18, 2020

1st May

Hollywood New limited series from Ryan Murphy following a group of aspiring actors trying to make it big in Los Angeles after the Second World War. Watch on Netflix

Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Samara Weaving, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Patti Lupone, Dylan Mcdermott, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking & Holland Taylor star in Hollywood — a provocative and incisive limited series from Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan set in post-World War II Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/SXSiYSrzIn — Netflix (@netflix) February 20, 2020

Medici: the Magnificent Third and final series of the Renaissance-set drama, starring Daniel Sharman and Bodyguard’s Richard Madden. Watch on Netflix

8th May

Dead to Me season 2 Season one of the black comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini ended on a major cliffhanger. Watch on Netflix

The Eddy The latest project from the director of Whiplash and La La Land Damien Chazelle is another much-anticipated musical drama. Watch on Netflix

André Holland, Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, Leila Bekhti, and Tahar Rahim star in The Eddy — a limited series set in Paris, featuring new music from Glen Ballard, and directed by Damien Chazelle. Premieres May 8 pic.twitter.com/resR6GMxan — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 14, 2020

12th May

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special Choose-your-own-adventure episode of the popular Netflix comedy – and Daniel Radcliffe makes a guest appearance. Watch on Netflix

We're going on an (interactive) adventure! See ya May 12th! pic.twitter.com/6Nx8SxaoNZ — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) April 27, 2020

14th May

Schitt’s Creek season 6 Check in to the Rosebud Motel for the final time as Johnny and Moira Rose, plus their two grown-up children David and Alexis, end this popular Canadian comedy. Watch on Netflix

15th May

White Lines New drama by Alex Pina, creator of La Casa De Papel. A woman returns to Ibiza to investigate her famous Manchester DJ brother’s death. Watch on Netflix