Inside No. 9 clip debuts Sophie Okonedo as troubled detective

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look-clip from the episode, which sees Okonedo's exasperated detective Kat bicker with characters played by Shearsmith and Pemberton.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton return with the third episode of Inside No. 9 's seventh season tomorrow night (Wednesday 11th May) – with Sophie Okonedo this time appearing as the main guest star.

"Where's it gone?" she asks Pemberton at the beginning of the clip, and when he simply responds with "What?" she clarifies: "The entire investigation."

"I've still got the notes, I just didn't think it was good to put it up on the wall," he answers, much to Cat's dismay.

"You have no right to tell me how to run this case, no right at all – do you hear me?," she says. "I was this close to making a breakthrough."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At this point Shearsmith's character Barney enters the room and things only get more tense from there. The clip ends with Kat yelling: "Just shut up Barney!"

We'll have to wait and see how this all fits into the episode on Wednesday night...

You can watch the preview clip in full below:

A synopsis for the episode – which is titled Nine Lives Kat – reads: "Detective Inspector Katrina, a divorcee and single mum, is determined to crack the case of a missing boy, while also contending with her own personal problems, such as her drinking habits, her love life and her inner demons."

Advertisement

Okonedo is one of several guest stars to feature in the anthology series this season, with Pemberton and Shearsmith's former League of Gentlemen colleague Mark Gatiss having starred in the first episode and the likes of Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), Jason Isaacs (The OA), Jessica Hynes (Spaced), and Daisy Haggard (Back to Life) set to appear in future instalments.