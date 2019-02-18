Filming is already underway for six brand-new standalone stories, which will also feature The Royle Family's Ralf Little, Whitechapel star Phil Davis, Steve Speirs from Upstart Crow, Humans actor Tom Goodman-Hill, Dunkirk star Fionn Whitehead, Corrie's Debbie Rush, and Whitechapel's Phil Davis.

The line-up is completed by stage actor Ioanna Kimbook, Chewing Gum's Kadiff Kirwan and Baghdad Central actor Dipo Ola.

Shearsmith and Pemberton said in a statement: "We’re delighted to announce a guest cast brimming with both emerging and established talent, all judiciously chosen to make us look a bit classier by association."

Guest stars for previous series have included the likes of Keeley Hawes, Rory Kinnear and Sheridan Smith

The last time we saw Inside No. 9 on our screens was the 2018 Halloween special Dead Line, an ambitious live show which was praised as "the TV event of the year."

According to the BBC, this new series promises to stay true to the show's anthology format, "with each episode bringing an original story, a cast of new characters and surprising twists in the most unexpected of places."

Shane Allen, BBC Comedy Commissioning Controller, said: "Reece and Steve consistently dazzle and delight with what is undoubtedly the most inventively prolific storytelling series on television. Their ability to subvert and surprise makes each show a unique experience for the viewers. It’s the antidote to a world of familiar cosy TV formats."