A confrontation with Edgar (Mark Quartley) saw both men on the brink, while back in the US, Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci) sent Beth (Lydia West) out on a research mission for one of his new cases.

After the first episode revealed the two central plot strands at play in Steven Moffat's Inside Man , episode 2 saw everything escalate as desperation set in for Harry Watling (David Tennant).

With the long wait until next Monday before we see episode 3, just what questions do we still need answered and how are things likely to play out for Harry, Grieff, Janice (Dolly Wells) and all of our central characters?

Read on for all the questions we have after Inside Man episode 2.

What will the fallout be from Edgar's note?

Mark Quartley as Edgar Hopperwood in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

The big question coming out of episode 2 is just how Edgar's suicide will play into future episodes. Earlier in the episode, Harry had confronted Edgar, attempting to get a confession recorded. However, he had refused to admit that the memory stick was his, or what was on it.

Realising it was a losing battle and wanting to save Edgar further pain, Harry asked him to download the material on the memory stick on to his own computer, and make it look like the child pornography had always been Harry's. This way, everybody would believe it was his and nobody would believe Ben had any involvement.

However, despite agreeing to this arrangement and to let Harry take the rap, later that night it would seem Edgar hanged himself, leaving behind a note which said: "Don't believe the vicar is a paedo. He's protecting someone else."

While Edgar might have thought he was exonerating Harry with his final act, all it does is actually mean he's likely to be under scrutiny and suspicion from the police which otherwise might not have been there, while also potentially further implicating Ben.

And with the memory stick's contents now on the computer... Well, let's just say it's not looking good for Harry going into episode 3.

How will Harry respond to Edgar's death?

David Tennant and Mark Quartley in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

Regardless of how the letter affects him, Harry is sure to be thrown by Edgar's suicide.

He had known that Edgar had been self-harming in episode 1 and had described him as a "suicide risk". He had gone to great lengths to protect him in this episode, even trying to take responsibility for the child pornography Edgar had been in possession of by downloading it to his computer.

However, he had also pushed him to the brink in the church, shouting at him to confess until he was writhing on the floor, screaming about how he wanted to die.

That's sure to weigh heavy on Harry's conscience, and we'll have to see how he responds to it in episode 3.

What is Janice's plan?

Dolly Wells in Inside Man. Hartswood Films Ltd/Sam Barker/BBC

Janice is definitely playing Harry and Mary, just as she had promised she would in the last episode. It's just not quite clear how, and to what end yet.

In a one-on-one conversation with Mary, Janice said she could provide her with the password to her laptop in order to cancel her Skype call with her sister. However, she said she would only do so if she never breathed a word of the proposition to Harry, and if she made her an offer of her own.

Then, later on, she gave Harry the password of her own accord - simply offered it up. Of course, she might have been lying and this might not be the correct password. But regardless, given Mary's reaction to Harry revealing he already has the password, it seems she is beginning to sow seeds of doubt between the couple.

Where is she headed with this? And will she be able to escape?

Why did Grieff send Beth on the secondary case?

Stanley Tucci and Lydia West in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

This week's episode saw Grieff and Beth's storyline remain largely separate from the ongoing drama regarding Harry and Janice.

At the beginning of the episode, Grieff says he will let Beth watch over one of his cases if she never mentions Janice again, which she agrees to. The case involves a mother and a daughter looking for their missing husband/father, with Grieff sending Beth out to do research for him.

In the end it turns out the wife had murdered her husband, and once exposed, she fled from Beth. Grieff then revealed that he had also been working on Janice's case in tandem and had discovered that she had a Skype call lined up.

It seems that the reason he sent Beth on the case was to teach her a lesson about her own ethical values, exposing that she would give up on her friend for the opportunity to advance her own journalistic career and get closer to Grieff. Grieff says that she learned a lesson, and that "self-loathing is clarity and clarity is useful".

It seems that this was an almost entirely separate case-of-the-week for Grieff and Beth, but will it come back around and factor in further to the central plot? Only time will tell.

Inside Man continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 3rd October at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

