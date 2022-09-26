The main storyline focused on David Tennant's character Harry Watling as he made multiple bad decisions which have left him in a seriously dire and difficult situation.

Inside Man got off to a shocking start tonight, as the dark drama revealed its real premise which up until now had remained under wraps.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic we got to meet Stanley Tucci's murderous criminologist Jefferson Grieff, who has an intensely dark past of his own to grapple with.

We're already on tenterhooks to see how things play out in episode 2 but for now, we've compiled a list of all the questions we have following the first episode of Steven Moffat's new series Inside Man.

Why, oh why did Harry do that?

David Tennant as Harry Watling in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

In truth, that could mean a whole host of bad decisions taken by Harry in this first episode. First, there was his decision to hide Edgar's memory stick. Then, there was the choice to have his son take the wrap for its contents, with the pair both believing it to contain pornography but not knowing it was child pornography.

Then, there was the decision to backtrack and literally "swear to God" that it was his. Then finally, there was the decision to lock Janice in the basement having, somewhat unintentionally, pushed her down the stairs.

Ahead of the series airing, David Tennant had teased that his character made "catastrophically bad decisions" in the show - and it's fair to say he wasn't exaggerating.

In truth, the answer to the question is simple - he did it to help those he cares about. He first takes the memory stick because he knows Edgar has been self-harming and fears what he will do to himself if his mother catches him with it. He later protects him by not disclosing his identity to Janice for similar reasons.

Making his son take the wrap for the pornography was to avoid embarrassment, and everything else was done to protect his son who, upon even the slightest implication of a connection with the real contents of the memory stick, would be marked for life.

As Tennant previously said, every stage of Harry's decision-making is plausible - just remarkably wrong-headed at almost every turn.

Is Janice plotting an escape?

Dolly Wells as Janice Fife in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

It certainly seems that way. Near the end of episode 1, in a confrontation with Harry in the basement, Janice made clear to him that she had cut herself to make sure blood was all over the cellar, and had urinated as well, meaning her DNA could be found all over the room if the police came looking.

More like this

She told Harry she's not going to make it easy for him and promised him "hell". Does she have further plans beyond this, and will she be able to escape from the basement?

Will Harry and/or Mary kill Janice?

Lyndsey Marshal as Mary Watling in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

This would seem to be the big question of the series. With Janice now stuck in the basement and believing firmly that the memory stick belonged to Ben, it's certain that if she was released she would go to the police with the information and Harry's story, no matter how true, may struggle to hold weight, especially given his actions at the end of the episode.

Mary has already made clear to Harry that none of his suggested fixes, which involve freeing Janice, will work without implicating himself or Ben. Meanwhile, Janice has made clear that she can't imagine a way they could let her go.

At an event attended by RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the series airing, Moffat said the show was borne out of a couple of simple premises, one of which was: "Could I possibly ever kill someone?"

After deciding he wouldn't kill for money or gain, and saying he would like to think he wouldn't kill an innocent person to save his own life, a further question he asked was: "Would I kill another innocent person to protect my child?", to which he said the answer was, "Yes". He called it "the gaping hole on the side of morality".

It seems Inside Man will play out exactly that scenario - but which way will Harry and Mary fall?

Why did Grieff kill his wife?

Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

The big question from the show's other storyline, focusing on Stanley Tucci's death row prisoner, is just why he murdered his wife.

Grieff is clearly a brilliant man and seems restrained and clear-minded. He doesn't display any psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies, yet nor does he protest his innocence, so why did he commit such an act of violence?

We're sure more will unfold regarding this throughout the season but right now, the killer's motives, and the exact nature of his crime, remain a mystery.

How will the two stories connect?

Lydia West as Beth Davenport in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

As of now, there are very few connections between the two plots taking place on either side of the Atlantic.

The major connective tissue comes from Lydia West's character Beth, who first appeared in an opening scene in which she met and struck up a connection Janice, before visiting Grieff to do a report on him.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the end of the episode, we see that Janice sent her a blurry image while she was being attacked by Harry, but as her phone is now broken there's no opportunity for further communication between the two.

Beth has set up another meeting with Grieff, but with only a very blurry image and Grieff unable to travel, how will he be able to help with the case of what's happened to Janice? And will he and Harry ever interact (just so we can see David Tennant and Stanley Tucci face off)? We're sure more will become clear when episode 2 airs tomorrow.

Inside Man continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 27th September at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.