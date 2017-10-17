Who could this be? Many theorised such a character could be Harry Strickland, leader of the infamous Golden Company that Euron Greyjoy goes to recruit at the end of season seven.

Now Watchers have said German actor Marc Rissmann has been cast in the role of Strickland, with the actor posting the part on his Spotlight page (this has now been deleted, Watchers say). You may already recognise Rissmann: he starred in Viking series The Last Kingdom and the post-apocalyptic fantasy Into the Badland. In other words, he’s perfect for a Thrones role – and even looks the part (spot the beard).

However, this isn’t good news for some fans. They were hoping Strickland would appear in King’s Landing only to take off his helmet and reveal his real identity as Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman). This would pit Daario against former flame Daenerys Targaryen – and maybe leave him asking some awkward questions about Jon Snow.

And yes, it’s possible that Daario could return as part of the Golden Company – remember, he is head of the Second Sons sellswords. But, it looks like this theory has been shot down as brutally as Viserion was by the Night King (too soon?)