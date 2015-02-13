"Are you Reichenbach? 'Cuz I'm falling for you."

"I want 221B with you tonight."

More like this

"I'd shave for you."

"I want to make you the queen of my Mind Palace."

"Is your last name Holmes? Because you Sherlock great tonight."

"Look at those cheekbones. I could cut myself slapping that face. would you like me to try?"

"You're so hot you're gonna burn the heart right out of me."

Or, quite simply: "Want to be the Sherlock to my Watson?"

Advertisement

*Results not guaranteed and dependent on the creepiness of your delivery. Good luck.