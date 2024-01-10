The Creative Arts Emmys have already been presented, on 6th and 7th January, with The Last of Us dominating with an impressive eight wins.

But when is the ceremony for the Emmy Awards taking place this year, and how can you watch the ceremony in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

When are the 75th Emmy Awards taking place?

75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Academy Of TV Arts & Sciences

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced at a ceremony held on Monday 15th January 2024 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

It will be hosted by actor, comedian and presenter Anthony Anderson, and 26 awards will be presented on the night.

How to watch the 75th Emmy Awards in the UK?

Tom Hollander as Quentin in The White Lotus. HBO

While the ceremony will be broadcast live on Fox in the US, in the UK those hoping to watch the ceremony will have to wait until 9pm on Tuesday 16th January, when it will be broadcast on Sky Max and Sky Showcase. The broadcast version will run until 11pm.

This means that if you're hoping to avoid finding out who has won until watching the ceremony, you may need to stay off the internet on Tuesday, as the results will be fully reported by then.

Who leads the 75th Emmy Awards nominations?

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun in Succession. HBO

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced in July 2023, before the ceremony was delayed because of the writers' and actors' strikes.

The nominations are led by Succession, which picked up a whopping 27 nominations, as well as The Last of Us with 24 nominations and The White Lotus with 23.

The 75th Emmy Awards will air in the UK at 9pm on 16th January 2024 on Sky Max and Sky Showcase - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

