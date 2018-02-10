David Simon, creator of The Wire, announced Cathey’s death on Twitter on Friday, hailing him as a “fine, masterful actor” and “one of the most delightful human beings”.

Netflix said in a statement: “We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E Cathey.

“Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”

Cathey’s House of Cards role saw him earn three consecutive Emmy nominations, and he won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Series in 2015.

Over a 30-year acting career, Cathey appeared in the series Oz, Outcast, Law and Order, Grimm and The Good Wife. He featured in the films The Mask, Seven and 2017’s biopic The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Cathey also portrayed Dr Franklin Storm in the 2015 reboot of The Fantastic Four.

