“We’re going to start fresh in season eight and probably do a fairly big time jump between seven and eight and put any Trump parallels behind us,” Gansa told EW. “We’ll tell a very contained story, hopefully in Israel.”

This means the show is likely to move the focus away from Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel).

As Gansa confirms: “[Season seven arranges] all the pieces on the chessboard to make that a proper finale for the story we’ve been telling. We get to play this last season in D.C with the intention of taking us overseas for one last chapter. Season eight will be overseas somewhere. We get to play a story with larger national stakes in season seven and we’ll go back to a smaller intelligence-based season in eight. We get to pull out all the stops this year and then get to the emotional heart of things in season eight.”

And while Homeland producers Showtime haven’t stated that the upcoming season will be its last, Gansa and star Claire Danes have previously suggested the show is close to finishing.

Homeland is currently airing its seventh season, with the show’s finale due to air on 29th April in the States and a week later on Channel 4.

Homeland is on Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4.