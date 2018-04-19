The actress, who plays Carrie Mathison, said "yeah, that's it" when presenter Howard Stern asked her in an interview whether the next season was going to be the show's last.

Asked how she felt about the Showtime drama coming to an end, Danes said she was "really conflicted".

"I mean, I'll be ready," the 39-year-old added. "She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin' Mathieson character. It's a workout, so I'll be ready for a reprieve from that."

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Showtime stated that a decision beyond season eight had yet to be made. However earlier this year, writer and showrunner Alex Gansa said the eighth season was "definitely going to be my last".

Danes is expecting her second child, and this week she spoke on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about filming Homeland while in her first trimester of pregnancy. Danes said: "You just feel horrible. You just feel rotten and you’re not allowed to say why. I was filming quite a lot and just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. It was just embarrassing.”

Homeland is currently airing its seventh season, with the show's finale due to air on 29th April in the States.